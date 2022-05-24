Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ: AAWW) in the last few weeks:

5/19/2022 – Atlas Air Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/11/2022 – Atlas Air Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/11/2022 – Atlas Air Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

5/10/2022 – Atlas Air Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

4/29/2022 – Atlas Air Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/26/2022 – Atlas Air Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

4/20/2022 – Atlas Air Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

4/8/2022 – Atlas Air Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/5/2022 – Atlas Air Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Atlas Air Worldwide is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AAWW stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $97.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average of $80.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $882,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.