Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Posted by on May 24th, 2022

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUYGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group raised Recruit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

RCRUY stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. Recruit has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

Recruit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

