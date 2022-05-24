Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reed’s, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets top selling sodas in natural foods markets and will is currently expanding its innovative, all natural, non-alcoholic beverages, candies and ice creams into the mainstream markets. Its non-alcoholic Ginger Brews are unique in the beverage industry being brewed from fresh ginger, spices and fruits. Award-winning gourmet product lines include: Reed’s Ginger Brews, Reed’s Ginger Juice Brews, Reed’s Ginger Candies and Reed’s Ginger Ice Creams. Additionally, the Company has acquired Virgil’s Root Beer and China Cola product lines. Reed’s products are sold through specialty gourmet and natural food stores, supermarket chains, retail stores and restaurants nationwide and in Canada. “

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Reed’s to $0.75 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ REED traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. 1,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,726. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 34.00% and a negative return on equity of 239.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Reed’s by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reed’s by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Reed’s by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69,846 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Reed’s by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Reed’s by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 184,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 157,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

