REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 150.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Shares of RGNX stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $18.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,912. The company has a market capitalization of $810.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.12. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $46.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.10.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

