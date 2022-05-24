Rekor Systems (REKR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ: REKR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/18/2022 – Rekor Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities to $8.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Rekor Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $7.00.

5/12/2022 – Rekor Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

5/3/2022 – Rekor Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

4/19/2022 – Rekor Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

4/12/2022 – Rekor Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

4/1/2022 – Rekor Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $6.00.

NASDAQ:REKR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.45. 125,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,210. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $14.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REKR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rekor Systems by 7.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,436,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after buying an additional 167,584 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 70.8% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 26,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 18.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,066,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 315,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and implements transformative mission-critical intelligent infrastructure solutions and services for transportation management, public safety, and commercial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Rekor One Traffic Management solutions, including software modules for roadway monitoring and response, an incident detection and management solution; traffic and infrastructure analytics to capture data for roadway and infrastructure analytics and planning; and live and archival traffic view for situational awareness of what is happening on roadways.

