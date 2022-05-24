RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Director David C. Bushnell Sells 600 Shares

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $89,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,436.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RNR traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.47. 314,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,315. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.70 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($1.13). RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,270,000 after purchasing an additional 129,891 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 285.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1,394.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.20.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

