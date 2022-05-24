Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Renalytix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.17). Renalytix posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renalytix will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Renalytix.

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter. Renalytix had a negative net margin of 1,667.00% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%.

RNLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renalytix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Renalytix from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Renalytix in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Renalytix from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RNLX opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. Renalytix has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $35.71.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

