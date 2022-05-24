Renewi (LON:RWI) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Renewi (LON:RWI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,080 ($13.59) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of RWI opened at GBX 708 ($8.91) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.18. The stock has a market cap of £566.82 million and a P/E ratio of 15.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 666.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 689.51. Renewi has a 12-month low of GBX 500 ($6.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 855 ($10.76).

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, MIneralz & Water, and Specialities segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts.

