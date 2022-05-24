Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 265.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on REPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Replimune Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 23.39 and a quick ratio of 23.39. The firm has a market cap of $671.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37. Replimune Group has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $40.22.

In other Replimune Group news, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $140,530.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,401,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,441,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $254,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,399 shares of company stock valued at $588,526. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 21,879 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 380,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Replimune Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,805,000 after acquiring an additional 29,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

