Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

RBCAA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of RBCAA traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Republic Bancorp has a 12-month low of $41.41 and a 12-month high of $57.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.33.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $93.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million. Analysts expect that Republic Bancorp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 74.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 165.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 95.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

