Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May 24th (AR, CLF, CTEK, DATWY, DHRPY, DLTR, DRXGF, EOG, ETN, FLWR)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, May 24th:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Antero Resources has positioned itself among the fast-growing natural gas producers in the United States. The company's strategic acreage position in the low-risk and long reserve-life properties of the Appalachian Basin is a major positive. AR expects to generate more than $2.5 billion of free cash flow in 2022, suggesting a massive increase from $849 million reported last year. The company is benefiting from declining well cost in the Marcellus play. Also, it is well-poised to capitalize on the rising natural gas price. However, the company’s lack of geographic diversification is concerning, since its entire asset base is located in the Appalachian region. Also, it has been constantly bearing the brunt of increasing costs over the past few quarters, adversely affecting the income. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs for the second quarter have been going up over the past month. Cleveland-Cliffs should gain from its merger with AK Steel that is expected to offer operational synergies and boost shareholders’ value. The company should also benefit from significant synergies of the ArcelorMittal USA acquisition. Moreover, the addition of its hot briquetted iron (HBI) plant is expected to create new demand for the company. The Mining and Pelletizing operation is also gaining from low-cost, high-quality, iron ore pellet production with substantial logistics and transportation advantages. Higher steel prices should also drive the company’s margins. However, lower automotive production may affect demand over the short term. The company’s high debt level and cost inflation are other concerns.”

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK)

was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dätwyler (OTC:DATWY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $138.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Dollar Tree have outpaced the industry in the past year on robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. The company reported ninth startight quarter of earnings beat in the quarter. Earnings benefited from sales and comps growth. Compelling results from the H2, Dollar Tree Plus and the new Combo Stores, which are part of the company’s key initiatives, also aided results. The company completed the rollout of its $1.25 price point initiative to every Dollar Tree store across the United States in February 2022, more than two months ahead of time. It provided a decent view for fiscal 2022. However, higher freight costs impacted margins in the fiscal fourth quarter, leading to a year-over-year decline in bottom-line. Higher freight and supply-chain disruptions are likely to persist in fiscal 2022.”

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $136.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EOG Resources has an attractive growth profile, a huge inventory of drilling opportunities, upper quartile returns and a disciplined management team. It has significant acreages in oil shale plays like Delaware, Bakken and Eagle Ford. The company has estimated roughly 11,500 net undrilled premium locations, brightening the production outlook. Also, EOG’s balance sheet is significantly less levered than the composite stocks belonging to the industry. For this year, EOG Resources has laid out a plan to return a minimum of 60% of annual free cash flow to shareholders. However, rising lease & well expenses are hurting the firm’s bottom line. Although the company is committed to returning capital to shareholders, it has been paying a lower dividend than the composite stocks belonging to the energy sector over the past five years.”

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $120.00 target price on the stock.

Flowr (CVE:FLWR) was downgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has C$0.04 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$0.08.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery(R) platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs. The company’s product candidate includes CP101, FIN-211, FIN-524 and FIN-525. Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is based in SOMERVILLE, Mass. “

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Finward Bancorp is a locally managed and independent financial holding company. It provides range of personal, business, electronic and wealth management financial services. Finward Bancorp, formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp, is based in MUNSTER, Ind. “

GATX (NYSE:GATX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Gold Royalty Corp. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Graphite Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage, next-generation gene editing company focused on therapies to treat or cure serious diseases. Graphite Bio Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED is an investment holding company and its core business comprises investment holding, property development, property investment and related businesses including project management, construction, property management, financial services and hotel operation. The Company focuses primarily on the Hong Kong market, but is also active in Mainland China where it has been steadily expanding its investments and scale of operations in recent years. Henderson Land holds a listed subsidiary – Henderson Investment Limited. Henderson Land also has three associated companies and one affiliated company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the SEHK). These associated companies and the affiliated company are: The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited, Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited and Towngas China Company Limited. “

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Incitec Pivot (OTC:ICPVF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a hold rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $4.05 price target on the stock.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “indie Semiconductor provides automotive semiconductors and software platforms. It focus on edge sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including LiDAR, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. indie Semiconductor, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd., is based in Virginia, United States. “

Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Item 9 Labs Corp. is a vertically integrated cannabis operator delivering premium products from its large-scale cultivation and production facilities in the United States. Item 9 Labs Corp. is based in PHOENIX. “

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. is a digital infrastructure provider, with diversified operations across Cryptocurrency Mining and Digital Asset Management. It operates principally in the USA and Australia. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., formerly known as Wize Pharma Inc., is based in SYDNEY. “

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Microvast Inc. is a technology company. It designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Microvast Inc., formerly known as Tuscan Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd. is engaged in the sale of furniture and interior goods. The Company is involved in the sale of furniture and interior goods, the renovation and sale of used houses, as well as the leasing of real estate through consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates. It is also engaged in the logistics business, the advertising business and the insurance agency business. Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II is based in Los Angeles, California. “

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $117.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Omnicell exited the first quarter of 2022 with earnings and revenues ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line was driven by strong revenue contributions from the company’s operating segments. The ongoing robust demand for Omnicell’s medication management solutions buoys optimism. The revenue contributions from the latest acquisitions of FDS Amplicare, ReCept and MarkeTouch Media also instill investors’ confidence. The company’s raised adjusted earnings per share (EPS) guidance for 2022 is indicative of consistent growth momentum. In the past year, Omnicell has outperformed its industry. However, mounting operating expenses have been placing significant pressure on the company’s bottom line. The current inflationary environment as well the geopolitical scenario continues to pose challenges.”

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Omega Therapeutics Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. is engaged in providing products and services in insurance, banking and investment to retail customers and corporate clients. It offers life insurance; property and casualty insurance, including motor, property loss, liability, credit and trust, mortgage loan and individual car installment loan; health insurance comprising accident, committed governmental health insurance management, health consulting, and reinsurance; and annuity products, such as commercial supplementary pension and short-term group insurance. The company also provides trust services; products and services for investment banking, fixed earnings, assets management, securities trading, brokerage, research, and derivate products; and financial futures’ business and commodity futures’ brokerages, as well as asset hedge service, futures investment consultation, and futures training. Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to a hold rating. Barclays PLC currently has $54.90 target price on the stock.

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Atlantic Securities currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Reed’s, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets top selling sodas in natural foods markets and will is currently expanding its innovative, all natural, non-alcoholic beverages, candies and ice creams into the mainstream markets. Its non-alcoholic Ginger Brews are unique in the beverage industry being brewed from fresh ginger, spices and fruits. Award-winning gourmet product lines include: Reed’s Ginger Brews, Reed’s Ginger Juice Brews, Reed’s Ginger Candies and Reed’s Ginger Ice Creams. Additionally, the Company has acquired Virgil’s Root Beer and China Cola product lines. Reed’s products are sold through specialty gourmet and natural food stores, supermarket chains, retail stores and restaurants nationwide and in Canada. “

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The firm currently has $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ross Stores has declined in the past three months, courtesy of the dismal performance in first-quarter fiscal 2022. The company’s top and bottom line declined year over year and missed estimates in the fiscal first quarter. Results were mainly impacted by the tough year-over-year comparisons, owing to last year’s government stimulus and pent-up consumer demand due to the easing of COVID-led restrictions. The inflationary pressures on consumers resulting from the Russia-Ukraine war also weighed on performance. Higher freight and wage-related pressures continued to hurt margins and the bottom line. Given the fiscal first-quarter performance and the uncertain macro-environment, Ross Stores provided a conservative view for the rest of fiscal 2022. However, Ross Stores expects returning to normal store opening targets in fiscal 2022.”

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Straumann Group is a global leader in implant and restorative dentistry and oral tissue regeneration. In collaboration with leading clinics, research institutes and universities, Straumann researches, develops and manufactures dental implants, instruments, prosthetics and tissue regeneration products for use in tooth replacement and restoration solutions or to prevent tooth loss. Straumann currently employs approximately on thousand seven hundred ninety people worldwide and its products and services are available in more than sixty countries through its broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. “

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Silvergate Capital Corporation is a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank. Silvergate Capital Corporation is based in La Jolla, United States. “

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $34.25 target price on the stock.

Tokyo Century (OTC:TCNRF) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

