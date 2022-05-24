Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Canadian Tire (CTC.A)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Canadian Tire (TSE: CTC.A):

5/16/2022 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$212.00 to C$222.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$220.00 to C$222.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Canadian Tire was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$208.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$187.00 to C$184.00.

5/10/2022 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$244.00 to C$220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$236.00 to C$212.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CTC.A traded up C$2.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$163.95. 305,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,711. The firm has a market cap of C$9.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$181.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$180.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13. Canadian Tire Co. Limited has a one year low of C$161.17 and a one year high of C$210.07.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

