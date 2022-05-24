Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Runway Growth Finance (RWAY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ: RWAY):

5/20/2022 – Runway Growth Finance had its price target lowered by analysts at Hovde Group to $13.50.

5/12/2022 – Runway Growth Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif. “

5/10/2022 – Runway Growth Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif. “

5/5/2022 – Runway Growth Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif. “

4/22/2022 – Runway Growth Finance is now covered by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 52.70% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

In other news, CEO R David Spreng purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 16,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $210,833.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 35,940 shares of company stock worth $458,368 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $2,885,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $2,441,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.

