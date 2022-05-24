Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Trican Well Service (TCW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Trican Well Service (TSE: TCW):

5/17/2022 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$4.25. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Trican Well Service had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$5.25 price target on the stock.

4/24/2022 – Trican Well Service was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$6.25 price target on the stock, up previously from C$4.00.

TCW traded up C$0.06 on Tuesday, reaching C$4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 822,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,688. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

