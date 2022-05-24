Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for BGC Partners (BGCP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ: BGCP) in the last few weeks:

5/24/2022 – BGC Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/20/2022 – BGC Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/12/2022 – BGC Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/3/2022 – BGC Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2022 – BGC Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BGCP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.08. 2,240,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,615. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.67.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 49.15%. The business had revenue of $506.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $6,086,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,437 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 19,230.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 141,151 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

