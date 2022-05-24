Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Colliers International Group (CIGI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ: CIGI) recently:

5/10/2022 – Colliers International Group was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Colliers International Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/4/2022 – Colliers International Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $195.00 to $180.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Colliers International Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $176.00 to $164.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Colliers International Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2022 – Colliers International Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $185.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Colliers International Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FIRSTSERVICE CP is a leader in the rapidly growing service sector providing property and business services to commercial and residential customers in the following areas: residential property management; integrated security systems; consumer services; and, customer support and fulfillment and business process outsourcing. FirstService’s operations are divided into two divisions: Property Services and Business Services “

4/5/2022 – Colliers International Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Colliers International Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.59. 50,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,514. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.35 and a 12-month high of $158.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.21.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.20 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

