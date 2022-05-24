Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cutera (CUTR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ: CUTR) recently:
- 5/20/2022 – Cutera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “
- 5/12/2022 – Cutera was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 5/9/2022 – Cutera had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $68.00 to $78.00.
- 5/5/2022 – Cutera had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $60.00 to $80.00.
- 3/31/2022 – Cutera is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2022 – Cutera was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “
- 3/28/2022 – Cutera had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00.
Shares of Cutera stock traded down $9.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $750.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.08 and a beta of 1.79. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $74.38.
Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.75). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cutera by 592.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Cutera by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Cutera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cutera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Cutera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000.
Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cutera (CUTR)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.