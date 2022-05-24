Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cutera (CUTR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ: CUTR) recently:

5/20/2022 – Cutera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

5/12/2022 – Cutera was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/9/2022 – Cutera had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $68.00 to $78.00.

5/5/2022 – Cutera had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $60.00 to $80.00.

3/31/2022 – Cutera is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Cutera was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

3/28/2022 – Cutera had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00.

Shares of Cutera stock traded down $9.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $750.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.08 and a beta of 1.79. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $74.38.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.75). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.12 per share, with a total value of $49,919.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 131,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,604,763.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cutera by 592.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Cutera by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Cutera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cutera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Cutera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

