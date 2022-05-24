Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for EverQuote (EVER)

EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/3/2022 – EverQuote was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/3/2022 – EverQuote was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/3/2022 – EverQuote had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2022 – EverQuote had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $16.00.

5/3/2022 – EverQuote had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $20.00 to $15.00.

4/18/2022 – EverQuote is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

EVER stock opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a market cap of $282.73 million, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $108,849.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,039,653.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin acquired 1,004,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,999.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,757 shares of company stock valued at $131,505. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in EverQuote by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 19.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in EverQuote by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in EverQuote by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

