Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for EverQuote (EVER)

EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/3/2022 – EverQuote was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 5/3/2022 – EverQuote was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 5/3/2022 – EverQuote had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2022 – EverQuote had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $16.00.
- 5/3/2022 – EverQuote had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $20.00 to $15.00.
- 4/18/2022 – EverQuote is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
EVER stock opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a market cap of $282.73 million, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.18.
In other news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $108,849.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,039,653.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin acquired 1,004,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,999.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,757 shares of company stock valued at $131,505. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EverQuote (EVER)
- Two Stocks You Shouldn’t Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Bid Low for Farfetch Stock
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Looks Sizzling Down Here
- Don’t Wait Too Long to Buy These 3 Mega Caps
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.