Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ: KTOS) in the last few weeks:

5/21/2022 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/13/2022 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/12/2022 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/31/2022 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Scott I. Anderson acquired 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,871.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $174,879.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $2,136,034. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $81,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,957,000 after purchasing an additional 528,714 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 24.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.