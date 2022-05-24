Residential Secure Income plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.29 (LON:RESI)

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of RESI stock opened at GBX 102.85 ($1.29) on Tuesday. Residential Secure Income has a 12 month low of GBX 95.60 ($1.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 113 ($1.42). The stock has a market cap of £190.43 million and a P/E ratio of 15.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 106.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 105.83.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Residential Secure Income from GBX 100 ($1.26) to GBX 110 ($1.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.

