Reviewing REV Group (NYSE:REVG) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) and REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares REE Automotive and REV Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive $10,000.00 51,208.48 -$505.33 million ($1.97) -0.81 REV Group $2.38 billion 0.31 $44.40 million $0.66 17.62

REV Group has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive. REE Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REV Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.7% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of REV Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of REV Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares REE Automotive and REV Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A -209.95% -183.48% REV Group 1.84% 13.92% 5.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for REE Automotive and REV Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 2 0 3 0 2.20 REV Group 2 3 0 0 1.60

REE Automotive currently has a consensus target price of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 347.92%. REV Group has a consensus target price of $13.85, suggesting a potential upside of 19.09%. Given REE Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than REV Group.

Risk & Volatility

REE Automotive has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REV Group has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

REV Group beats REE Automotive on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REE Automotive (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About REV Group (Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands. The Commercial segment offers transit buses, type A school buses, sweepers, and terminal trucks under the Collins Bus, Capacity, ENC, and Lay-Mor brands. The Recreation segment offers motorized and towable RV models under the American Coach, Fleetwood RV, Holiday Rambler, Renegade, Midwest, and Lance brands; and produces a range of custom molded fiberglass products for the heavy-duty truck, RV, and broader industrial markets. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, consumers, and industrial and commercial end users through its direct sales force or dealer network. The company was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. REV Group, Inc. is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

