Reviewing Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) and American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) and American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spirit Airlines and American Airlines Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $3.23 billion 0.62 -$472.57 million ($5.18) -3.54 American Airlines Group $29.88 billion 0.34 -$1.99 billion ($3.68) -4.21

Spirit Airlines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Airlines Group. American Airlines Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Airlines and American Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -14.85% -16.82% -4.12% American Airlines Group -6.84% N/A -6.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Spirit Airlines and American Airlines Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A American Airlines Group 2 8 4 0 2.14

American Airlines Group has a consensus target price of $21.13, suggesting a potential upside of 36.29%. Given American Airlines Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Airlines Group is more favorable than Spirit Airlines.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.3% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of American Airlines Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of American Airlines Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Airlines Group has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Airlines Group beats Spirit Airlines on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirit Airlines (Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

About American Airlines Group (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a mainline fleet of 865 aircraft. The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc. in December 2013. American Airlines Group Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

