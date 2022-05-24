Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.38 million-$942.84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.93 million.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.56-$1.56 EPS.

REYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.30.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.65 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.89%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,014,000 after purchasing an additional 327,878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 108,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,577,000 after purchasing an additional 99,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,779,000. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

