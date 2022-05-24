Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.56-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-$3.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.91 billion.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.30.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 63.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

