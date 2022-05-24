RH (NYSE:RH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $578.18.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total transaction of $45,392.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,665.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $5,595,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,027,501.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 449,608 shares of company stock valued at $144,996,637. Company insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in RH by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in RH by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in RH by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH stock opened at $256.42 on Tuesday. RH has a one year low of $255.25 and a one year high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $329.88 and a 200-day moving average of $431.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.19.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.48 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

