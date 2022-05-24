RHI Magnesita (RHIM) to Issue Dividend of €1.00 on June 14th

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of €1.00 ($1.06) per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

RHI Magnesita stock opened at GBX 2,486 ($31.28) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11. RHI Magnesita has a 52 week low of GBX 2,182 ($27.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,748 ($59.75). The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,431.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,941.49.

RHIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,840 ($48.32) to GBX 3,100 ($39.01) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($41.53) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($50.33) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,183.33 ($52.64).

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

