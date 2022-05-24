RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.42. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.42% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%.

In related news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,117,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,532.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,386,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,122. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIBT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 32,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

