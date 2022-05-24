RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) COO Sells $171,703.30 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,735 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $171,703.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,608.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mohammed Katibeh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RingCentral alerts:

On Wednesday, May 11th, Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60.

NYSE:RNG traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.91. 2,195,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.49 and its 200-day moving average is $150.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.93. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.95 and a twelve month high of $315.00.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at about $637,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of RingCentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $228.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.68.

RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.