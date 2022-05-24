RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Declares $0.07 Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0658 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $20.63.

RIOCF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.25 to C$24.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.22.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

