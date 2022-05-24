Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a dividend payout ratio of 42.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

RBA stock opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.65.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 663,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,243,000 after acquiring an additional 70,947 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,850,000 after buying an additional 217,689 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 260,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,404,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

