Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.321 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Shares of RBA opened at C$77.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$73.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of C$62.02 and a 52-week high of C$94.96. The company has a market cap of C$8.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$69.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.75.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

