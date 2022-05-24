Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) recently:

5/13/2022 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $51.00.

5/13/2022 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/12/2022 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/2/2022 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2022 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $56.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 9,560 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.4% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

