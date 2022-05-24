Robert Gavshon Purchases 55,000 Shares of Cluey Ltd (ASX:CLU) Stock

Cluey Ltd (ASX:CLU – Get Rating) insider Robert Gavshon purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,850.00 ($33,936.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.77.

Cluey Company Profile

Cluey Ltd, an education technology company, provides online tutoring and educational support services to school students in Australia. It offers tutoring services in the areas of English, mathematics, and chemistry for primary, secondary, and senior-level students through its online tutoring platform.

