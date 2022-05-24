Robert Gavshon Purchases 55,000 Shares of Cluey Ltd (ASX:CLU) Stock

Cluey Ltd (ASX:CLU – Get Rating) insider Robert Gavshon purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,850.00 ($33,936.17).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.77.
Cluey Company Profile (Get Rating)
