Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Lowered to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Roblox from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.94.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Roblox by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Roblox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Roblox by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

