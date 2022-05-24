ROC Energy Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on May 31st (NASDAQ:ROCAU)

ROC Energy Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ROCAU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, May 31st. ROC Energy Acquisition had issued 18,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 2nd. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

ROC Energy Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.08. ROC Energy Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $11.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Omni Event Management Ltd boosted its stake in ROC Energy Acquisition by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 244,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ROC Energy Acquisition by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,977,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,719,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $545,000.

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the upstream oil and gas sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

