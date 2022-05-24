Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 17.72.
Several research firms have commented on RKLB. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.
Shares of RKLB opened at 4.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rocket Lab USA has a fifty-two week low of 4.46 and a fifty-two week high of 21.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is 9.93.
Rocket Lab USA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.
