Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 17.72.

Several research firms have commented on RKLB. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of RKLB opened at 4.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rocket Lab USA has a fifty-two week low of 4.46 and a fifty-two week high of 21.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is 9.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hall Kathryn A. purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,303 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 30,303 shares during the last quarter.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

