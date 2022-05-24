Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $738,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 203,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 74,563 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after acquiring an additional 886,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,133,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,832,000 after acquiring an additional 238,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.68, a quick ratio of 15.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $713.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.92. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $49.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.