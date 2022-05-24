Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.25.
Several brokerages have weighed in on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.
In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $738,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.68, a quick ratio of 15.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $713.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.92. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $49.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.
About Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
