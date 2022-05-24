Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Given New $12.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 213.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

NASDAQ:ROIV traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 53,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,685. Roivant Sciences has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $16.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51.

In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $36,841.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 8,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $32,674.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,404,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,393,080.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 372,113 shares of company stock worth $1,902,993 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,697,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $6,967,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $11,694,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

