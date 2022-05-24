Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $67.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.43% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ross Stores has declined in the past three months, courtesy of the dismal performance in first-quarter fiscal 2022. The company’s top and bottom line declined year over year and missed estimates in the fiscal first quarter. Results were mainly impacted by the tough year-over-year comparisons, owing to last year’s government stimulus and pent-up consumer demand due to the easing of COVID-led restrictions. The inflationary pressures on consumers resulting from the Russia-Ukraine war also weighed on performance. Higher freight and wage-related pressures continued to hurt margins and the bottom line. Given the fiscal first-quarter performance and the uncertain macro-environment, Ross Stores provided a conservative view for the rest of fiscal 2022. However, Ross Stores expects returning to normal store opening targets in fiscal 2022.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen cut their target price on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $2.24 on Tuesday, reaching $76.51. The stock had a trading volume of 141,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,317. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.64.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 8.46%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,620,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after buying an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,770,000 after buying an additional 827,119 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,193,000 after buying an additional 57,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 34.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $596,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

