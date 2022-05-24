Royal Bank of Canada Trims Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price to $17.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 24.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNAP. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.18. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.23.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $498,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,513,582 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,483.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Snap by 80.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

