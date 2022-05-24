RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Sells $2,997,951.36 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 332,736 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $2,997,951.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,801,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,289,595.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

RES stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.91. 1,442,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,201. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 1.51. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. RPC had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. RPC’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RES shares. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, April 17th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of RPC by 594.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RPC by 48.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of RPC by 45.9% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RPC by 170.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

