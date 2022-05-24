RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Declares Dividend of GBX 11.60

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

RS1 stock opened at GBX 910.50 ($11.46) on Tuesday. RS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 862.50 ($10.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,060 ($13.34).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($17.87) price target on shares of RS Group in a research note on Tuesday.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

