RS Group’s (RS1) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,420 ($17.87) price objective on the stock.

About RS Group (Get Rating)

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

