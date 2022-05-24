Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.
TSE:RUS opened at C$31.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$29.38 and a one year high of C$37.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 4.33.
Several research firms have issued reports on RUS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$36.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.61.
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
