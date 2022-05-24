Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of SBR opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.42. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $35.08 and a 52 week high of $70.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBR. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

