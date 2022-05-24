Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $73.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 128.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAGE. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.74.

Shares of SAGE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.94. 6,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,559. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average is $37.33.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.01). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 7,676.91%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Golumbeski acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

