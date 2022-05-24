Salesforce (CRM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Salesforce to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CRM opened at $160.32 on Tuesday. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $158.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.88, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.93.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.76.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $26,942,586 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 27.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. First Growth Investment Manager LP bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 33.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

