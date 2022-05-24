Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total value of $365,631.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,366,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $366,597.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $378,028.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $369,380.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $380,351.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total value of $399,303.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $404,018.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total value of $413,678.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.69, for a total value of $401,787.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $399,809.00.

NYSE CRM traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.93. 6,924,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,407,474. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $155.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Salesforce from $310.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on Salesforce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 63,361 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,062 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,089,685 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $443,682,000 after acquiring an additional 721,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

