Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $362,296.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $366,597.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $378,028.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $369,380.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $380,351.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total value of $399,303.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $404,018.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total value of $413,678.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.69, for a total value of $401,787.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $399,809.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total value of $432,101.00.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,927,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,411,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $158.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.93.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

