Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $285.76.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Salesforce alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $26,942,586. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 719.0% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 178,392 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $160.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.78 billion, a PE ratio of 106.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.93. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.